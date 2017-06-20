Czech diplomacy awards people for promoting country's good name

Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova and the late conductor Jiri Belohlavek will be among the 15 personalities who will receive the Gratias Agit award for promoting the country's good name from Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek on Friday. Belohlavek, chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic who died on May 31 at the age of 71 years, will be awarded in memoriam.

