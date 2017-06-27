Czech beer habits evolving

Czech beer habits evolving

10 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

For the first time in 10 years, sales of beer-on-tap in the Czech Republic stopped falling in 2016. Year-on-year, they increased by a little less than one percentage point, the daily HospodA A skA© noviny reported on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

