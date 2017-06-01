Czech armament makers' export trebles...

Czech armament makers' export trebles in three years

Prague Daily Monitor

The exports of Czech armament firms have almost trebled in the past four years, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said on Wednesday, adding that this is also due to cooperation between the ministry and the military on the one side and the armament industry on the other. Speaking at the opening of the IDET armament trade fair, Stropnicky said the purchases by the Czech military are an ideal reference for succeeding in foreign markets.

Chicago, IL

