Czech armament makers' export trebles in three years
The exports of Czech armament firms have almost trebled in the past four years, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said on Wednesday, adding that this is also due to cooperation between the ministry and the military on the one side and the armament industry on the other. Speaking at the opening of the IDET armament trade fair, Stropnicky said the purchases by the Czech military are an ideal reference for succeeding in foreign markets.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
