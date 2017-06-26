Czech activists protest against lifting coal mining limits
More than 100 activists penetrated into the Bilina mine this afternoon and remained under one of the two excavators, regional police spokesman Daniel Vitek has told CTK, adding that the police detained all of them and will take them to the police station. Today, they first went to the nearby CSA brown coal mine, where they created a live chain on its edge delineating the limits.
