CSSD must talk to voters to turn declining preferences, PM says

The Czech senior government Social Democratic Party must end debates about its regional lists of candidates and start to talk to voters if it wants to turn the decreasing trend of its voter preferences, Prime Minister and party head Bohuslav Sobotka said yesterday. The party's board approved the South Bohemia list of candidates, which several people left after former regional governor Jiri Zimola was deleted from it, and Sobotka said he considers the issue closed.

