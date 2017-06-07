Court upholds life sentence for murderer of taxi drivers
The Prague High Court upheld the life sentence given to David Virgulak for the murders of three taxi drivers today. According to the verdict, Virgulak shot the three randomly chosen men dead in Prague in order to gain money for drugs.
