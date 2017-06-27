Court In Czech Republic Closes Ukrain...

Court In Czech Republic Closes Ukrainian Separatist Mission In Ostava

A court in the Czech city of Ostrava has shut down the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic because it was illegal, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis said on June 28. "I welcome the ruling by a district court in Ostrava to ban the 'Diplomatic center of the Donetsk people's republic'," Zaoralek wrote on Twitter. The head of the Ukrainian separatist office, Nela LiskovA , protested the court decision and said the office was set up to help the "victims of war" in eastern Ukraine such as by obtaining permits and work opportunities for refugees.

Chicago, IL

