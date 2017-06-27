Court Cancels Uber Ban in Czech 2nd L...

Court Cancels Uber Ban in Czech 2nd Largest City of Brno

An appeals court in the Czech Republic has overturned a lower court ruling that banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in Brno, the second-largest city in the Czech Republic. The Brno regional court issued the ban in April after a legal complaint by a taxi company which had support from Brno City Hall.

