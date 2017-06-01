Cooperation between EU, Chinese zoos planned
The European Association of Zoos and Aquariums wants to cooperate with the Beijing Zoo and other good Chinese zoological parks, Prague Zoo director Miroslav Bobek said on Wednesday. He said this cooperation was discussed during a recent visit of EAZA top representatives to China, in which he took part, and it is to make possible animal exchanges between Europe and China.
