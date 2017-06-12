Commissioner and Czech minister argue...

Commissioner and Czech minister argue over migration

EUobserver

Zaoralek told Timmermans that the EU should focus on "economic and social convergence among EU countries rather than attempts to distribute migrants by forced quotas". Almost two years into the migration crisis, the European Commission and countries like the Czech Republic are still at loggerheads over how the EU should react and shape its future.

Chicago, IL

