Commission readies sanctions against the Visegrad Four

Yesterday

"We will specify our position on opening infringement procedures against the member states that have not relocated anyone at all," Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopolous said. [ European Union ] The European Commission warned yesterday it could sanction member states that don't follow EU quota rules for asylum seekers by opening infringement proceedings against them as early as next week.

