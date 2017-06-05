Chamber head calls for intelligence s...

Chamber head calls for intelligence services cooperation

Closer cooperation of intelligence services and prevention are the only defence against terrorist attacks as the latest in London on Saturday night, Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek said in the Duel TV debate today. Opposition TOP 09 chairman Miroslav Kalousek said it was not sufficient just to monitor risk persons, but that the epicentres of radicalisation must be destroyed as well.

