Britain thanks Czechs for solidarity after attacks

Britain is grateful to Czechs for their solidarity and support they expressed after the terrorist attack in London last Saturday, the British Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Jan Thompson, told CTK today. The flags on the seat of the British embassy in Prague are at half mast in memory of the victims of the murderous attack, which claimed seven lives.

Chicago, IL

