Bolt to make European bow in farewell season

Tuesday

Bolt, winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals, will bring down the curtain on his glittering career at August's world championships in London. After kicking off his season on home soil in Kingston, the 30-year-old chose Ostrava and the Diamond League meet in Monaco as his two pre-worlds warm-up events.

Chicago, IL

