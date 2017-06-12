Bell Helicopter says to submit offer to Czech govt by end-summer
Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron, will submit an offer to the Czech government for 12 UH-1Y combat helicopters by the end of the summer, a U.S. Navy official said on Friday about a deal that could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. If the Czech Republic buys the helicopters, it would be the first country outside the United States to purchase the combat aircraft used by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Frank Morley told a news conference in Prague.
