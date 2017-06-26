Barbara Winder, LDS women's leader, dies at age 86
President Richard Winder and Sister Barbara Winder of South Jordan receive the Czernin Palace Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Embassy of the Czech Republic on those of non-Czech nationality, on Feb. 20 in Utah. From left to right, Sister Winder and President Winder; Jonathon Tichy, Czech honorary consul for Utah; and Emily Samek, second runner-up, Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. Sister Barbara Ann Woodhead Winder, former Relief Society general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on June 25, at the age of 86. Known for her lifetime of Church service, Sister Winder was a powerful teacher who focused her ministry on helping others "Come unto Christ."
