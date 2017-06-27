Babis to be ANO election leader in Ce...

Babis to be ANO election leader in Central Bohemia

Andrej Babis, chairman of the Czech government ANO movement, will lead the candidates for the October general election in the Central Bohemia Region, the ANO leadership confirmed today, ANO has announced in a press release. Olomouc Regional Governor Ladislav Oklestek will become the ANO election leader in his region instead of Faltynek, ANO spokeswoman Lucie Kubovicova told reporters.

Chicago, IL

