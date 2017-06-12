Anti-EU rhetoric props up Czech elect...

Anti-EU rhetoric props up Czech election race

Friday Jun 9 Read more: EUobserver

The Czech government's decision on Monday to stop taking asylum seekers from Greece and Italy is the latest sign of the development of an anti-EU stance in the country, with the elections approaching in October. Interior minister Milan Chovanec said that pulling out of the EU relocation scheme was justified by an "aggravated security situation and the dysfunctionality of the whole system".

Chicago, IL

