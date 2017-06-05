Analysis of Czech ex-minister Babis's firm appears on Internet
An analysis of the Imoba company indicating that former Czech finance minister Andrej Babis committed tax evasion has appeared on the Twitter account, which recently released compromising audio recordings featuring Babis. Imoba is part of the giant Agrofert concern, including some media outlets, which billionaire businessman Babis owned until February when he transferred it to trust funds to comply with an amended conflict of interest law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC