Ambitious Karel Gott exhibition launches on the Vltava river
What is already being described as the Prague exhibition event of the year opened to the public on the banks of the River Vltava today. Gott My Life is a lavish tribute to the legendary Czech pop ikon Karel Gott looking back at his 60 years of success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
