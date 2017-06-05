Ambitious Karel Gott exhibition launc...

Ambitious Karel Gott exhibition launches on the Vltava river

What is already being described as the Prague exhibition event of the year opened to the public on the banks of the River Vltava today. Gott My Life is a lavish tribute to the legendary Czech pop ikon Karel Gott looking back at his 60 years of success.

