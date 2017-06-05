Aldosterone-Producing Adenomas [Original Articles]

From the Department of Pathology , Department of Medicine , and UKM Medical Molecular Biology Institute , The National University of Malaysia Medical Centre; Pharmacology and Toxicology, Institute of Pharmacy, Center for Molecular Biosciences, University of Innsbruck, Austria ; 1st Department of Internal Medicine-Cardioangiology and Department of Pathology , Charles University Faculty of Medicine in Hradec Kralove and University Hospital Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic; and Barts Heart Centre, William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University London, United Kingdom .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.