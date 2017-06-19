Akufo-Addo makes baby mama and ex-girlfriend ambassadors - Report
President Nana Akufo-Addo, is beginning to look like an emperor appointing family and friends to various state institutions, regardless of the political ramifications. Currently in the Flagstaff House and the governing New Patriotic Party are reports that, President Akufo-Addo, is using the presidency to assuage the pains of his two former lovers by making them ambassadors to Czech Republic and Brazil, respectively.
