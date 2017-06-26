African swine fever detected in wild ...

African swine fever detected in wild boars in Czech Republic

The infected animals were found in Zlin, 300 km south-east of the capital Prague, State Veterinary Administration spokesman Petr Vorlicek said. A 10-km sanitary perimeter has been established including a farm with around 5,000 pigs that are being inspected.

