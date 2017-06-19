Activists demand removal of pig farm from Roma Holocaust site
Anti-racism activists from across Europe on Saturday demanded the removal of a pig farm from a Holocaust memorial site where hundreds of Roma perished in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. The leftist-led Czech government promised in 2016 to buy out the farm before elections this October, but infighting among the three coalition parties could scupper a deal.
