Activists demand removal of pig farm from Roma Holocaust site

Yesterday

Anti-racism activists from across Europe on Saturday demanded the removal of a pig farm from a Holocaust memorial site where hundreds of Roma perished in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II. The leftist-led Czech government promised in 2016 to buy out the farm before elections this October, but infighting among the three coalition parties could scupper a deal.

Chicago, IL

