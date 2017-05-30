Action plan finalised to help put und...

Action plan finalised to help put underdeveloped Czech regions on new course

The Czech Republic's three most underdeveloped and economically disadvantaged regions were this week given a last chance to shape a wide ranging government plan aimed at sparking their revival. In many cases the problems are deep rooted but the government hopes they can be put on a new track.

