13:11 Czech Republic to deliver Przewalski's horses to Mongolia
A Czech military CASA aircraft with four mares of the Przewalski's horse aboard left June 20 for Mongolia where they will be returned to the wild, Prague Monitor reported . The horses will fly 6000 km over two continents with stopovers in Russia's Kazan and Novosibirsk, the flight will take 20 hours.
