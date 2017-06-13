13:11 Czech Republic to deliver Przew...

13:11 Czech Republic to deliver Przewalski's horses to Mongolia

A Czech military CASA aircraft with four mares of the Przewalski's horse aboard left June 20 for Mongolia where they will be returned to the wild, Prague Monitor reported . The horses will fly 6000 km over two continents with stopovers in Russia's Kazan and Novosibirsk, the flight will take 20 hours.

