Zlin fails to emulate Leicester, stil...

Zlin fails to emulate Leicester, still wins the Czech Cup

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A provincial club from eastern Czech Republic that drew comparisons with last year's Premier League champion Leicester is finishing the season with a trophy after winning the domestic cup. FC Fastav Zlin, which has a stadium that seats just over 6,000 spectators, was dubbed "Zlincester" after six wins and three draws in its first nine games of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC