Zlin fails to emulate Leicester, still wins the Czech Cup
A provincial club from eastern Czech Republic that drew comparisons with last year's Premier League champion Leicester is finishing the season with a trophy after winning the domestic cup. FC Fastav Zlin, which has a stadium that seats just over 6,000 spectators, was dubbed "Zlincester" after six wins and three draws in its first nine games of the season.
