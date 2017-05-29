Zlin children's film festival to present 18 world premieres
The 57th Zlin international festival of films for children and youth opened on Friday, offering 18 world premieres including a document on Hermina Tyrlova, one of the Czechoslovak animated film's founders, the event's artistic director Marketa Pasmova told reporters. The festival, which is the world's oldest and largest event of its kind, will present 326 films from a record number of 62 countries.
