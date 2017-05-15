Zeman to punish diplomats for their c...

Zeman to punish diplomats for their criticism of China

President Milos Zeman, who left for a one-week official visit to China last week, plans to rebuke Czech Ambassador to Beijing Bedrich Kopecky for having signed an appeal for human rights observance in China, daily Lidove noviny wrote on Friday. Along with Kopecky, Deputy Foreign Minister Ivo Sramek, who approved the ambassador's signature on the letter, has fallen into Zeman's disfavour and his future diplomatic career is threatened, LN writes.

