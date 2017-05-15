Zeman says he wished to 'liquidate' press; critics unamused

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman during a meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman during a meeting on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.