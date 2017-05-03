US unit saved prisoners, horses from Nazis in west Bohemia

US unit saved prisoners, horses from ...

Czechs from the western Domazlice district have marked 72 years from a unique military operation in which U.S. soldiers waged a cross-border attack against the Nazis from Bavaria to save 150 war prisoners along with hundreds of valuable horses, Mlada fronta Dnes wrote on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Communists, who came to power in Czechoslovakia in 1948, deleted successes of U.S. liberators from history textbooks, making them forgotten for four decades.

