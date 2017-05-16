Up to 80 Chinese pilots to be trained in Czech Republic

Bystrice, Central Bohemia/Beijing, May 15 - The total of Chinese pilots trained in the Czech Republic will increase up to 80 in 2018, under an agreement on strategic partnership signed during President Milos Zeman's current visit to China, Sarka Hodkova, from the F AIR flight school, told CTK on Monday. F AIR, whose major base is at Bystrice in the Benesov vicinity, signed the agreement with the Chinese Sichuan Airlines company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.