U professor among 3 Minnesotans killed in traffic collision in Czech Republic

A University of Minnesota veterinary medicine professor and two other Minnesotans were killed in a traffic collision in the Czech Republic, where they were traveling for a conference. Robert Morrison, a professor in the Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, was one of six Americans in a rented SUV north of Prague that collided with a truck Tuesday afternoon, the university and authorities in the European nation said.

