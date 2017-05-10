Tractor manufacturer reportedly eyein...

Tractor manufacturer reportedly eyeing 'fertile ground'

14 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Brno-based tractor manufacturer Zetor Tractors is looking to tackle markets in Africa and the Middle East, according to the news site iDnes. The site reported on Wednesday that the idea had been floated, for example, in the region of Kurdistan in Iraq and that the company also had interest of operations in Africa, specifically in Zambia.

Chicago, IL

