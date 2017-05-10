Top business leaders accompany president on China trip in hopes of deepening commercial ties
Czech President Milos Zeman's trip to China appeared at risk with the ongoing government crisis; nevertheless, the head of state departed Thursday with a delegation of more than 80 business leaders and officials such as the head of the Skoda Auto and the governor of the Czech National Bank. The delegation will be in China for just under a week.
