This is Miroslav Sasek: "Genius" emigre illustrator now receiving recognition at home

The Czech illustrator Miroslav A aA ek produced delightful and evocative books that introduced generations of children to some of the world's great cities and countries. The fact he spent most of his life in exile has meant that his renown is perhaps greater internationally than in his native country.

Chicago, IL

