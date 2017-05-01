This amazing shipping container hotel...

This amazing shipping container hotel can pop up anywhere in the world

Prague-based firm Artikul Architects has managed to combine two of our favorite things: shipping containers and wanderlust. The ContainHotel is a small boutique hotel made out of three repurposed shipping containers that can be easily disassembled and transported to different locations.

