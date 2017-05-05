The Latest: Germany won't allow Turki...

The Latest: Germany won't allow Turkish death penalty vote

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 photo, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel talks during a media conference after a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in Prague, Czech Republic. Michel said that the time has come for the European Union to make a final decision about Turkey's "dead-end" EU membership process because after months of provocation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "masochism must have its limits."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,793,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC