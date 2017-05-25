TAROM B737 near Brno on May 26th 2017, loss of cabin pressure

A TAROM Boeing 737-700, registration YR-BGI performing flight RO-306 from Frankfurt/Main to Bucharest Otopeni with 91 people on board, was enroute at FL390 about 20nm southwest of Brno when the crew initiated an emergency descent due to the loss of cabin pressure. The aircraft continued into the direction of Romania and diverted to Timisoara for a safe landing about 50 minutes after leaving FL390.

