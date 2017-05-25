TAROM B737 near Brno on May 26th 2017, loss of cabin pressure
A TAROM Boeing 737-700, registration YR-BGI performing flight RO-306 from Frankfurt/Main to Bucharest Otopeni with 91 people on board, was enroute at FL390 about 20nm southwest of Brno when the crew initiated an emergency descent due to the loss of cabin pressure. The aircraft continued into the direction of Romania and diverted to Timisoara for a safe landing about 50 minutes after leaving FL390.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC