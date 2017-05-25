TAROM B737 near Brno on May 26th 2017...

TAROM B737 near Brno on May 26th 2017, loss of cabin pressure

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A TAROM Boeing 737-700, registration YR-BGI performing flight RO-306 from Frankfurt/Main to Bucharest Otopeni with 91 people on board, was enroute at FL390 about 20nm southwest of Brno when the crew initiated an emergency descent due to the loss of cabin pressure. The aircraft continued into the direction of Romania and diverted to Timisoara for a safe landing about 50 minutes after leaving FL390.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,941 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC