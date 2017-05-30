Some South Moravia representatives shun meeting with Zeman

A part of South Moravia regional assembly members did not welcome President Milos Zeman on his visit to the regional body where he started a three-day tour of the region on Monday, saying they do not agree with his behaviour. Zeman was shunned by representatives of the TOP 09-Live Brno ruling coalition, the opposition Greens and the Christian Democrats , with the exception of former governor Stanislav Juranek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.