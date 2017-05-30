Sobotka's opponent Zimola not to run ...

Sobotka's opponent Zimola not to run in autumn elections

Former South Bohemia governor Jiri Zimola said on Monday he would not run for Czech Social Democrats in the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies. Earlier this month, the CSSD board deleted Zimola from the party's list of candidates.

Chicago, IL

