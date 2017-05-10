Slovakia and Hungary in EU court over migrant quotas
Represenattives of these two ocuntries were asked to explain why their governments decided to sue the Council of the European Union for its decision. After defending the new Hungarian education act, PM Viktor Orban also has to defend - with Slovak PM Robert Fico - a lawsuit concerning migrat quotas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
