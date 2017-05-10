Slovakia and Hungary in EU court over...

Slovakia and Hungary in EU court over migrant quotas

2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Represenattives of these two ocuntries were asked to explain why their governments decided to sue the Council of the European Union for its decision. After defending the new Hungarian education act, PM Viktor Orban also has to defend - with Slovak PM Robert Fico - a lawsuit concerning migrat quotas.

