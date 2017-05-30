Skanska completes acquisition of lots...

Skanska completes acquisition of lots in Prague-Holesovice

3 hrs ago

Skanska Property Czech Republic has completed the acquisition of additional lots in Prague-Holesovice, where the developer plans to build the Port7 administrative centre. The project, located close to Vltava river, will be sized 48,000 m2.

Chicago, IL

