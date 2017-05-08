Six of the best classical composer sites

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA One of the most prolific and beloved of the Classical era composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria in 1756 and the whole, exquisite UNESCO World Heritage Alstadt feels like a living monument to him, with restaurants, buskers, souvenir stands and even chocolates bearing his likeness. The Mozart Foundation runs a program of concerts and talks, including the Mozart Week festival and the Mozart Residence, a museum to his life and work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.