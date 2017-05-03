Six men face criminal charges over MUS privatisation

Czech state attorneys brought criminal charges against six men on Tuesday within the case of the MUS coal mining company's suspicious privatisation, state attorney Petr Sereda told CTK, adding that the suspects are a former deputy minister and five MUS ex-managers. The five former managers, Antonin Kolacek, Marek Cmejla, Jiri Divis, Oldrich Klimecky and Petr Kraus, are suspected of illegal siphoning off money from MUS and a fraudulent takeover of the company.

