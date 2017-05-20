Singaporean president to visit Poland...

Singaporean president to visit Poland, Czech Republic

Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam will pay state visit to the Republic of Poland from May 21 to 23 and to the Czech Republic from May 23 to 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday. It will be the first state visit by a Singaporean head of state to Poland, and the second to the Czech Republic.

