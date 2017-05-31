Signatory of Charter 77 Ledererova dies in Germany

Translator Elzbieta Ledererova, one of the first signatories of the Charter 77 Czech human rights manifesto, died in Augsburg, Germany, on Saturday, at the age of 85 years, historian Petr Blazek told CTK on Tuesday. Her husband Jiri Lederer was a significant dissident, journalist and writer who was imprisoned by the communist regime several times.

