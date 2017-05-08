Shooters stranded for 13 hours at IGI...

Shooters stranded for 13 hours at IGI airport

Olympic shooters Gurpreet Singh and Kynan Chenai, along with some 15 other colleagues, landed in the capital early in the morning after participating in the Plzen Shooting Grand Prix and shotgun World Cup in Cyprus, respectively. PUNE: Administrative wrangling, official apathy, an absent customs commissioner at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and general ignorance about shooting led to over 15 international Indian shooters being held up for almost 13 hours on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

