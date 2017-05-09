Several thousands march in Prague to back legalisation of marijuana
More than 7,000 people joined the march in support of legalising marijuana that crossed the centre of Prague this afternoon before reaching the Stvanice Island where the event continues with workshops and cultural programme, the organisers told CTK. The organisers said the goal of the event is to highlight the persisting ban on marijuana and appeal on politicians to change the relevant legislation so that people can grow marijuana for personal use.
