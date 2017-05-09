Several thousands march in Prague to ...

Several thousands march in Prague to back legalisation of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

More than 7,000 people joined the march in support of legalising marijuana that crossed the centre of Prague this afternoon before reaching the Stvanice Island where the event continues with workshops and cultural programme, the organisers told CTK. The organisers said the goal of the event is to highlight the persisting ban on marijuana and appeal on politicians to change the relevant legislation so that people can grow marijuana for personal use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC