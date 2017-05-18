Several dozen people protest against NATO in Prague
Several dozen people gathered on Wenceslas Square in the centre of Prague on Saturday to protest against the NATO and against the Czech Republic's membership in the alliance. The event was organised by the Czech Peace Movement organisation in connection with the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels.
